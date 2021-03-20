Barclays PLC Acquires 7,499 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

