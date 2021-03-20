Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Barclays PLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 782,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of PACW opened at $41.25 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

