Barclays PLC Buys 8,362 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $1,979,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

