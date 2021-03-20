Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

