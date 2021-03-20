Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $5,855,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of GBCI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

