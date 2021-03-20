Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

