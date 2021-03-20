Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

