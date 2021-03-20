Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $94,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CALM opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.