Barclays PLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.