Barclays PLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,934.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

