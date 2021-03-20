Barclays PLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of GMS worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in GMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE GMS opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

