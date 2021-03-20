Barclays PLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $7,860,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 135,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

