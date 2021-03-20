Barclays PLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.