Barclays PLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,696.70 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

