Barclays PLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Park National worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Park National by 27.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park National by 262.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

