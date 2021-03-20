Barclays PLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.