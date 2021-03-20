Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

