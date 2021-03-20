Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Core-Mark worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Core-Mark by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

