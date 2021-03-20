Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Flex LNG worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Flex LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Flex LNG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLNG. Danske cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

