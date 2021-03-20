Barclays PLC Purchases 3,314 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,533.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

