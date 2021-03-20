Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tuscan worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tuscan by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuscan by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCB opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

