Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,172 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

GGG opened at $69.54 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.