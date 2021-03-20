Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,369 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of AMC Networks worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 65.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

