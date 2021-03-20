Barclays PLC Sells 104,523 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.