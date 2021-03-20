Barclays PLC Sells 10,666 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

