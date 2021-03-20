Barclays PLC Sells 19,037 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $113.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

