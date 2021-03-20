Barclays PLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

