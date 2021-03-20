Barclays PLC Sells 366,033 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

