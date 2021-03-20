Barclays PLC Sells 46,547 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 36.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

