Barclays PLC Sells 57,226 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Inovalon worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth $9,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth $4,761,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 693.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

