Barclays PLC Sells 5,934 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of G opened at $42.71 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

