Barclays PLC Sells 6,911 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Zumiez worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,203 shares of company stock worth $9,513,092. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

