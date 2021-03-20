Barclays PLC Sells 7,248 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Granite Construction worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Granite Construction by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

