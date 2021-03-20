Barclays PLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Acamar Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,599,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAM stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

In other Acamar Partners Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 78,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $823,735.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,502 shares of company stock worth $10,322,441.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

