Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Harsco worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 143,039 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.50 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

