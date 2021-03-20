Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.