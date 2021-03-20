Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Bought by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the period. Barings BDC accounts for 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned 4.52% of Barings BDC worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Barings BDC by 22.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $476.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

