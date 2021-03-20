Base Protocol (BASE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,812.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $17,812.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00454587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00066219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00140820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00060185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00683404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00074772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,045,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,271 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.