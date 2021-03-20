Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $544.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00639242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

