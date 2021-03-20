BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $39.36 million and $13.73 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00454132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00141265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00672496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.