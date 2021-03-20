Baupost Group LLC MA Acquires 277,275 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $240,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,305. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

