Baupost Group LLC MA Boosts Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. Colony Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 5.02% of Colony Capital worth $116,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. 6,466,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

