Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $11.42 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,000. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 3.26% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGNS. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000.

NASDAQ:DGNS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 154,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,747. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

