Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $161.22 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,216,000. Advantage Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 22.12% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,802,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,672. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

