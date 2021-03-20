Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $19.29 Million in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,501,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,292,000. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 2.57% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $4,421,000.

NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 550,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

