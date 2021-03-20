Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New $148.54 Million Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,542,000. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.29% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. 10,147,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

