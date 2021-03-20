Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,185,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $906,005,000. Intel comprises 8.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.45% of Intel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,951,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,816,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.