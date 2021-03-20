Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases 669,591 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 2.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 2.82% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $282,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,601 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,675. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.