Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 813,042 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,108,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 813,042 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 11.72% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $178,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,252. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

