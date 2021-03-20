Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

NYSE:BHC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.